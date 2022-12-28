The mayor of Haldimand County says the community is grieving after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was killed in the line of duty near Hagersville on Tuesday.

“It was devastating to hear that one of our officers had been shot so violently, that is not something that we are used to in Haldimand County at all. We are a community of 48,000 people and we do not have this type of violence in our community, it is shocking,” Shelley Ann Bentley told CP24 Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Const. Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala, 28, was responding to a call about a vehicle in a ditch near Indian Line and Concession 14.

When Pierzchala arrived at the scene and approached the vehicle, two occupants opened fire, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said.

Pierzchala was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police issued an alert for two suspects, 25-year-old Randall Mckenzie and an unidentified 30-year-old woman, seen fleeing the area in a vehicle. The alert advised residents to shelter in place as they looked for the suspects.

The suspects were subsequently taken into custody a short time later and the alert was cancelled. It is unclear where the suspects were arrested.

Charges are expected to be announced by police today.

At around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, a procession was held for Pierzchala as his body was taken from West Haldimand Hospital to The Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

Officers from the OPP and Six Nations Police participated in the procession and were met by members of Toronto police, fire and paramedics.

Procession for Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala is mobile from West Haldimand Hospital en route to Toronto now. #HeroesInLife @OPP_WR pic.twitter.com/Iwe33kpzw5 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 28, 2022

In the wake of the shooting, CTV News Public Safety Analyst and Former OPP Commissioner Chris Lewis said policing protocols regarding these types of calls will likely be reviewed.

"They always are reviewed after a tragedy, whether it's a tactical operation or something like a so-called routine stop. Violence occurs, officers above will look at a variety of issues in terms of training, policy, kind of command and control, personal safety, equipment and all of that to see if anything can be learned. And sometimes nothing can," he told CP24 on Wednesday.

Pierzchala, who was a former Queen's Park special constable, found out yesterday that he successfully completed his 10-month probationary period as an OPP officer.

As a result of completing his probation, Pierzchala was able to go on his first solo patrol on Tuesday before he was killed. Carrique confirmed Pierzchala was on his own when he responded to the call.

Pierzchala's colleagues described him as an "exemplary" and "tremendous" officer, according to Carrique.

Bentley said she didn’t know Pierzchala personally but heard he was actively involved in the community.

“I have seen a picture of him at the Caledonia fair recently. He seemed to be, you know, community minded, just like all of us here in our community,” she said.

Bentley added that the community will be supporting frontline officers during this difficult time.

“We also provide any services for them to be able to get back into their lives. I'm sure that the first responders that reacted to the scene are devastated today. I can't even imagine what they are going through today,” she said.

With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar