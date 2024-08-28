The province's police watchdog says the investigation into the wrong-way collision on Highway 401 in April that killed a baby and his grandparents is still ongoing following the completion of dozens of interviews and the review of a "substantial" amount of evidence.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) provided an update Wednesday into the fatal collision that occurred on the eastbound lanes of the highway on April 29.

"Today marks 120 days since the start of the SIU's investigation. Due to the volume of evidence the Unit has had to collect, process and consider, the SIU continues its work to ensure a thorough investigation is completed," the agency said.

The SIU added that some of the evidence collected includes video from in-car cameras, drone footage, body-worn camera footage, Ministry of Transportation footage and civilian recordings.

While the SIU revealed that it had the post-mortem results for those killed, the agency did not disclose the findings in its update.

A cargo van involved in a robbery in Bowmanville was being pursued by Durham police when it entered the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 while travelling west. Police continued to chase the van despite being on the wrong side of the highway.

The van later became involved in a multi-vehicle crash. A Nissan Sentra carrying a family was also struck in the collision, killing a three-month-old boy and his 60-year-old grandfather and 55-year-old grandmother who were visiting from India. The baby's parents survived the crash.

"We are at a complete loss of words to describe the agony and vacuum in our hearts knowing we can never hold our child Aditya Vivaan, who gave us so many precious memories in such a short time," the father said in a statement released through the SIU in May.

Meanwhile, the driver of the cargo van also died in the collision, the SIU said. The passenger, a 38-year-old man, suffered serious injuries. He was later charged with several offences, including robbery, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with a release order, and eight counts of failing to comply with probation.

The actions of the Durham police have been under scrutiny in the wake of the fatal collision, with questions about why the pursuit was never called off.

In dispatch audio previously obtained by CTV News Toronto, an Ontario Provincial Police officer is heard expressing concern that "someone's going to get hurt" as Durham cruisers pursued the van in the wrong direction on the busy highway.

The SIU designated two subject officials in the case. In their June 12 update, it said that the officers had neither submitted to an interview nor provided their notes, as is their legal right.