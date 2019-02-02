

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Passengers aboard a VIA rail train bound for Ottawa are voicing their frustrations on social media after they were stranded without heat, water or much food for hours following a collision near Brighton, Ont. on Saturday.

VIA rail says the train from Toronto struck some debris near Trenton, Ont., causing damage to windows and a small fuel leak.

Passengers were transferred to another train and the agency says they will be taken to Toronto “by alternate transportation from Belleville.”

But passengers aboard the train tell CP24 that by Saturday afternoon the replacement train had still not gotten moving, and there was no heat, working plumbing or water aboard.

There was also a limited amount of food, passengers say.

Can you ask the staff to distribute the food evenly. Cars forward of us were given meals and this one not. It's getting a bit Lord of the Flies in here. — Nancy Evans (@nancycanuck) February 2, 2019

I think supplies may be running low. I will try to reach on board staff again. ^NK — VIA_Rail (@VIA_Rail) February 2, 2019

call the media, i just spoke with them too. also here is the compensation from #viarail pic.twitter.com/uaHljmPLYD — kayge (@sparklehorss) February 2, 2019

Other passengers accused VIA of downplaying the severity of the situation.

Ya I’m on 62 - which is the train that hit something while dragging along 52 - people from 52 have moved to our train 62 and we ARE NOT MOVING for 5hrs — Mark Do Couto (@MarkDoCouto) February 2, 2019

No food, limited water, toilets clogged and smelling up train. SIX HOURS! not allowed to leave. — K S (@kds292) February 2, 2019

The replacement train needs some sort of permission before it can depart.

VIA rail says passengers will be compensated for the inconvenience.

The agency later said power was restored on all train cars and bathrooms were operational.

"Snacks have been distributed to the passengers and water was served three times. Additional food was ordered and should be delivered to the train anytime soon," spokesperson Kaven Delarosbil told CP24.

The train got underway again sometime after 4:15 p.m. It arrived in Belleville where passengers were moved onto buses sometime after 6 p.m.

Passengers did what they could to pass the time.