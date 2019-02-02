Passengers aboard a VIA rail train bound for Ottawa are voicing their frustrations on social media after they were stranded without heat, water or much food for hours following a collision near Brighton, Ont. on Saturday.

VIA rail says the train from Toronto struck some debris near Trenton, Ont., causing damage to windows and a small fuel leak.

Passengers were transferred to another train and the agency says they will be taken to Toronto “by alternate transportation from Belleville.”

But passengers aboard the train tell CP24 that by Saturday afternoon the replacement train had still not gotten moving, and there was no heat, working plumbing or water aboard.

There was also a limited amount of food, passengers say.

Other passengers accused VIA of downplaying the severity of the situation.

The replacement train needs some sort of permission before it can depart.

VIA rail says passengers will be compensated for the inconvenience.

The agency later said power was restored on all train cars and bathrooms were operational.

"Snacks have been distributed to the passengers and water was served three times. Additional food was ordered and should be delivered to the train anytime soon," spokesperson Kaven Delarosbil told CP24.

The train got underway again sometime after 4:15 p.m.

Passengers did what they could to pass the time.