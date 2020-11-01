Hundreds of people braved the cold weather in Bradford on Sunday evening for a vigil after the search for a 15-year-old boy who went missing for a week ended in tragedy.

Holding candles, the community gathered at Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library around 7 p.m. and walked to the South Simcoe Police South Division station.

The memorial was held two days following the discovery of a body believed to be that of Siem Zerezghi, who was last seen near his home in the area of Professor Day and Northgate drives at around 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 24.

On Friday evening, the Ontario Provincial Police Underwater Recovery and Search Unit pulled a body from a pond in a field about a kilometre away from where Zerezghi was last spotted.

The week-long large-scale search zeroed in on that area after police said they found several items they believed to belong to the boy.

Ana Fernandes said she initially organized the vigil to get the community together, hoping that Zerezghi would be found alive.

However, she said it became a memorial after receiving the tragic news on Friday.

"It's heartbreaking," Fernandes said. "There are no words. There's nothing you can say to someone who lost their child."

"All you can do is like this beautiful community that we live in that came out in this cold weather to support the family. And we are so appreciative that they came."

Several family members attended the vigil, including Zerezghi's sister Ruta.

"I just want to say thank you," Ruta said. "We are so thankful to be like here in this so kind community."

Zerezghi's uncle Getu Tsgai said he also appreciates the overwhelming support the family has received from everyone.

Tsgai said he has no words to properly express his gratitude for all those who helped last week in the search for his nephew.

"I wish we gathered when he was like alive," he said. "But this is what happened."

"On behalf of the family, thank you, thank you so much. I can't say enough thank you."

Tsgai described his nephew as a happy, quiet kid who likes to play soccer, basketball and video games.

After moving to Canada two years ago, Zerezghi struggled with the language, but his uncle said he worked hard to learn and improve at school.

"I saw him last Thanksgiving," Tsgai said. "He was happy that he was improving his scores from the school."

What happened to his nephew should serve as a learning lesson for the community, Tsgai said, urging officials to put a fence around the ponds in the area.

"The ponds are so great to look at, but we don't want another teenager or another kid to drown and die in these ponds," he said.

Some town officials were also at the vigil. Bradford Mayor Rob Keffer said it is very heartwarming that hundreds of people showed up.

"This is an opportunity for people to come out and show their compassion, their caring. And it is an opportunity to try and show how much we were devastated by the news from Friday night," Keffer said.

While it was not the result they were hoping for, the mayor said he is proud of his residents who stepped up to try and help find Zerezghi.

Keffer said the community will be with the family to do whatever they can to help them get through this tough time.

"You are newcomers to our town and yet he caught the attention, the feeling of the community," Keffer said.

"So, take heart that the community is solidly praying for you."

Councillor Peter Dykie said it was very important for the community to come together Sunday night and be there for the family and each other through this sad ordeal.

"This has always been a wonderful community, and when anything happens in our community, everybody comes together, gathers together and supports each other doesn't matter what it is," Dykie said.

"This is a sad, sad time."

Several first responders attended the vigil as well. South Simcoe Police Chief Andrew Fletcher said he and his officers are all hurting just like the community.

"It's definitely not the outcome we hoped for," Fletcher said. "And I know they're all hurting a little bit more today."

"It's just good to see the community come together tonight to show their respect and to think about Siem and the family."

As for the ongoing investigation, Fletcher told CP24 that although there is still a lot of work to do, foul play has been ruled out and the death is deemed not suspicious.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Sunday in Toronto.

"We're still doing a bit more digging. We got a bit more video to look at and try and trace his last steps," Fletcher said.

Huge turnout in #Bradford tonight for a candlelight vigil for Siem Zerezghi, including members of his family. Hundreds gathered at the library and then walked to our South Division. We are grateful to serve in such a caring community. pic.twitter.com/vP8aIb9xHa — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) November 2, 2020

The chief noted that they will be sharing more details at a news conference on Monday around 1 p.m.

Police continue to ask anyone who may have any relevant information that could help in their investigation to come forward or submit it to an online portal that has been created specifically for the case.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.