The COVID-19 situation in one of the city's hot spot neighbourhoods is improving as more than half of the adult residents have now had at least one dose of a vaccine.

Dr. Jeff Powis, the medical director of Infection Prevention and Control at Michael Garron Hospital, told CP24 Friday afternoon that Thorncliffe Park is seeing real-life benefits of increased vaccination.

"We track really closely the buildings where we're seeing cases admitted to the hospital and the buildings from Thorncliffe Park used to always be the ones that were always on the top of our list. And the last week when we looked, we didn't have a building in Thorncliffe Park that was in our top 10," Powis said.

"It's made a huge difference."

According to the latest data from Toronto Public Health, 52 per cent of adults in the Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

With the influx of vaccine supply, Michael Garron Hospital and the Toronto East Health Network are aiming to distribute more vaccines and set a daily vaccination record with 6,000 doses administered on Sunday.

The first-dose clinic will be at Thorncliffe Park Community Hub at East York Town Centre. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Pfizer-BioNTech doses will be given.

Those eligible include all Toronto residents aged 40 and up, all adults living and working in the city's hot spot postal codes and people who can't work from home. (See full list here)

"We want to get a vaccine in arms as efficiently and as fast as we can. And so, we have the capacity at the clinic to do this, and we want to see if we can get that many vaccines in arms in that period of time," Powis said.

"We're excited to get this done. We all want to move on to a brighter place at the end of this long journey and getting people's vaccines done is the way to get it done."

The clinic's largest single-day record to date is about 4,500 shots administered.

To break the record, Powis said the clinic is accepting both booked and walk-in appointments. Eligible residents can book an appointment at tehn.ca/VaccineAppointment or by calling 1-888-385-1910.

"We've got more vaccine now than we ever have had. And we just need to get this in arms as quick as we can," he said.

More than 1.6 million doses have been administered in Toronto so far.