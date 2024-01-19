Pascal Siakam is paying tribute to the City of Toronto in the wake of being traded from his longtime NBA home.

The former Toronto Raptor turned Indiana Pacer published a piece in the Players Tribune on Friday titled “Toronto Forever,” in which he reflected on his six seasons with the team and his love for the city.

“As far as fans go, I want to say a few things. One: it’s so much love. Not just the love I feel for them, but that I’ve shared with them. The way that people in Canada have fallen in love with the Raptors while I’ve been here, it’s like it happened in just the right way, at the right time. When we were really ready for it – and needed it,” he said in the piece.

Siakam was drafted by the Raptors in 2016 and as a late-first round pick expectations for the power forward were not particularly high.

But he went on to defy expectations, becoming a two-time NBA all-star who was an integral piece in the Raptors 2019 NBA championship.

In his Players Tribune piece Siakam said that he “took a lot of pride in being that guy” who connected multiple Raptors eras but at the same time understands that the NBA is a “business.”

“Toronto is just all I’ve known — and all I’ve wanted to know. I never asked for a trade. Maybe this sounds naive, but I felt I could be one of those dudes who spends his whole career on one team,” he said. “That was my mentality even with the rumors. Like: I helped the Raptors win their first NBA title. So eventually I’ll help them win their second. I always took that as a given, you know?”

Speaking to reporters on Thursday following the announcement of the trade, Raptor’s President Masai Ujiri said he understands how hard the shakeups have been for the players and the team but underscored the changes are necessary as part of the long-term plan.

“Yesterday, with Pascal. Incredibly difficult,” Ujiri said. “But we’re also excited about the new direction of the team.”

Ujiri says that the front office’s main focus now, and has been, on building the team around star Scottie Barnes.

But despite now being a former Raptor, Siakam said in the Players’ Tribute article that Toronto will always be home.

“None of [the trade] changes what Toronto has meant to me, though, and what it will keep meaning. That’s the main thing I wanted to say to everyone: This is home,” he wrote.

Siakam will return home to Toronto to play the Raptors on Valentine’s Day.