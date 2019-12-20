

Chris Fox, CP24.com





It’s going to be the busiest day of the holiday season at Pearson International Airport, so if you are catching a flight you may want to leave some extra time.

A total of 138,000 people are expected to pass through the airport by the end of the day with Pearson bringing in extra staff to help accommodate the influx of travellers.

Nonetheless, the airport is still advising anyone with a flight to arrive early and to give themselves extra time to check in, pass through security and make it to their gate.

They are also reminding travellers to leave all holiday gifts in their carry-on luggage unwrapped.

According to the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, holiday passenger traffic is up about two per cent compared to this time last year.