The red, white and green of Italy’s Air Force graced the skies above Toronto for the first time in nearly 40 years during a flyover Thursday.

The Canadian International Air Show (CAIS) said the Frecce Tricolori, the Italian air force aerobatic team, started their display at 4:30 p.m.

Onlookers on the ground saw 10 of the country’s jets perform the flyover as coloured smoked painted the Italian flag across the city’s skyline.

The hour-long demonstration was mostly visible to those in the downtown core and along the waterfront, despite the haze and humidity amid an ongoing heat wave in Toronto,

Thursday’s performance comes ahead of the Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) in late August. Due to scheduling constraints, the Frecce Tricolori will depart before the 75th annual event gets underway.

"Our personnel and cutting-edge equipment can be rapidly deployed anywhere in the world, ensuring our ability to operate effectively in any global location," Col. Stefano Pietropaoli, of the Aeronautica Militare, said in a news release before the event. "We are excited to return to Toronto after 38 years, flying the Frecce over the skyline."

The last time the aerobatic team performed in Toronto was back in 1986 as part of the CIAS lineup at the time.