Jackpot grows to $14M after no winning ticket sold in Lotto 649 draw
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 15, 2020 6:24AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $11 million jackpot in Saturday night's lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in Dartmouth, N.S.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 18 will be approximately $14 million.