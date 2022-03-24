

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he expects the federal government's new dental plan will reflect his party's original vision for oral health care in Canada.

The Liberals promised the NDP they would start to phase in a dental-care program this year as part of a confidence and supply agreement to keep the minority government in power until 2025.

Singh says the program would ultimately be a stand-alone, federal dental plan that would offer coverage to all those who do not already have it.

What the Liberals actually table in the coming budget remains to be seen.

The NDP pitched federal dental care in the last election, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals did not.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2022.