OTTAWA - NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will be looking to strike a healthy balance between sharing details of his personal life and living as a public figure.

Singh, 38, who took over as New Democrat leader last October, confirmed publicly Tuesday that he's engaged to his partner and fashion designer Gurkiran Kaur.

Singh proposed to Kaur, 27, at a private party just blocks away from the Ontario legislature in Toronto where he served as a provincial legislator for six years.

In an interview with the couple, Kaur says that while she and Singh had already discussed getting engaged, she did not know when and where he was planning to pop the question.

Singh, who says he's not the type of person to be open about his private life, admits that handling national media attention has been a transition for both he and Kaur.

But he knows he is a public figure and says he's humbled by the degree of public interest his leadership seems to be generating.