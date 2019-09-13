

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is taking aim at Canada's telecommunications companies with a promise to put a price cap on cellphone and internet services.

It's just the latest example of a New Democrat campaign strategy to appeal to voters concerned about pocketbook issues.

Telecom companies have previously warned that government attempts to corral cellphone and internet costs will hurt service quality and investments in infrastructure.

But Singh says other countries such as the United States and Australia have introduced similar price caps without such negative impacts.

The NDP leader has made a point of promising to take on big business during the early stages of the campaign, accusing Justin Trudeau's Liberal government of caving to corporate Canada and high-priced lobbyists.

Singh says he does not want to be an enemy of the private sector, but that it needs to start working to the benefit of all Canadians, rather than the wealthy and powerful.