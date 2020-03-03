

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Graphic content warning: This story contains details that may disturb readers.

A man with a lengthy criminal record testified that Kalen Schlatter confessed to strangling 22-year-old Tess Richey with a scarf in November 2017 while the pair were cellmates at a Toronto prison last year.

The Crown, who is alleging that Schlatter killed Richey after she refused his sexual advances in a stairwell at the side of a home under construction in the city’s Church-Wellesey Village, called E.S. to the stand Tuesday morning.

The witness’ identity is protected under a publication ban.

According to his testimony, E.S. and Schlatter were placed in the same cell in 2018. During this time, E.S. said he “absolutely got to know” the now-23-year-old.

When Schlatter, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, moved into the cell, E.S. said the “young guy” seemed “scared, but happy to be in a cell where he felt safe.”

At first, E.S. said, the pair spoke about what was for dinner each night and what was on TV. He said the conversation soon turned to why they were both in prison, noting that “everyone’s story comes out eventually.”

“He told me what he did and I told him what I did -- that’s why I’m here today.”

The jury heard the witness’ lengthy criminal record, which dated back to 1992, through the Crown, to which E.S. responded saying “yes, that sounds like me.” The charges he has been convicted of include dangerous driving, theft and break and enter. E.S. added that the crimes he has been found guilty of pertain to “commercial properties,” stating he would “never break into someone’s home.”

“Having a normal job is pretty boring,” E.S. said.

Witness says conversation with Schlatter ‘freaked him out’

While in custody, E.S. said Schlatter told him that he met Richey while leaving a bar in the Church-Wellesley Village called Crews and Tangos and at the time he was high on MDMA, edibles and had been drinking.

E.S. said Schlatter told him that Richey was with her friend Ryley Simard at the time, but Simard left to go home and Richey wanted to stay.

The jury has previously viewed surveillance camera footage from inside the bar that shows Richey, Simard and Schlatter on the night of Nov. 24, 2017.

The video from inside Crews and Tangos never shows the two women interact with Schlatter inside the bar.

Surveillance footage from outside, however, shows Simard appear to speak to Schlatter briefly in front of the venue after all three had left.

After Richey and Simard leave the bar, video shows Schlatter walking in the same direction as them for a short time.

The jury has also viewed footage captured by a motion-activated surveillance camera in the early morning hours of Nov. 25, 2017. The video shows Schlatter and Richey walking hand-in-hand down an alley at 4:14 a.m. towards the area where her body was later discovered.

Another video played in court shortly after shows Schlatter walking back up the alley alone about 45 minutes later.

Richey was never seen alive again.

E.S. said Schlatter told him that he took Richey down the alley to make out before Richey said she wanted to stop as she was “on her period.”

“He just lost control and was choking her,” E.S. said of their conversation. “He was past the point of control… he ejaculated on her… he pulled the scarf off and she was dead.”

“He got worked up and was sexually aroused… it freaked me out.”

E.S. said Schlatter told him that he then took a taxi halfway to his house because he was concerned about being traced and then took an Uber the rest of the way home.

While in the cell together, E.S. said he and Schlatter would “brainstorm ideas” as to other ways Richey could have died, including by suicide or someone else coming to kill her after he left the area. But then E.S. said he felt the need to come forward about what he and Schlatter talked about.

E.S. said Schlatter never showed any “concern or remorse” while they were talking.

The witness went on to say that he was coming forward with this information for Richey and her family, addressing her mother and sisters seated inside the courtroom on Friday.

E.S. is expected to return to the witness stand this afternoon.

