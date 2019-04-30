

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- c

The United Conservative leader becomes the 18th person to head the province's government.

Travis Toews, a rookie member of the legislature from Grande Prairie-Wapiti, is the new finance minister.

Toews was a chartered accountant and rancher before getting into politics.

Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer, who ran against Kenney for the UCP leadership, is the new minister of justice.

Veteran legislature members Ric McIver and Jason Nixon have also been given cabinet posts -- McIver in transportation and Nixon in the key environment and parks portfolio.

Calgary lawyer Sonya Savage is the new energy minister and Red Deer Catholic school trustee Adriana Lagrange is the new education minister.

Kenney's UCP defeated the New Democrats in the provincial election April 16 when the party won 63 seats to the NDP's 24.

Former premier Rachel Notley has promised to stay on as Opposition leader and will have an experienced caucus that includes 12 former cabinet ministers.

A new session of the legislature is to begin later in May.