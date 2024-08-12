

Details about when and how evacuated residents of Jasper will be allowed to return to their homes nearly three weeks after a wildfire forced them to flee will be announced today.

Parks Canada says Unified Incident Command will hold a virtual media briefing this morning to provide information on the phased re-entry into the town of Jasper.

On Saturday, Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said the date when people will be permitted back into the town would come Monday.

Ireland said the dedicated work of the fire incident management team meant plans to re-enter the town safely were moving faster than expected.

About 20,000 visitors to Jasper National Park and 5,000 town residents were forced out last month due to fires, and flames destroyed one-third of the town's buildings.

Parks Canada said over the weekend that 80 per cent of the northwest perimeter of the out-of-control wildfire that's been threatening the town has been contained.

"Further risks to the Municipality of Jasper have been significantly reduced thanks to the hard work and dedication of amazing firefighters and other fire specialists from around the country," the agency said in a news release on the weekend.

Officials have said key infrastructure in the town, including schools and the water treatment plant, was spared.

Parks Canada noted over the weekend that activity in the town was ramping up in preparation for the return of residents, including work to reconnect essential services to gas, water and electricity.

It also said information sessions were being planned to help residents navigate some logistical challenges following their return.

Bus tours of the town for evacuees, which began last week, are continuing this week. Authorities warn, however, the wildfire situation in Jasper National Park continues to fluctuate and the buses will only proceed if conditions allow.

The Alberta government said there were 115 wildfires burning across Alberta in the province's Forest Protection Area on Sunday. Thirteen were classified as out of control, 37 are being held and 65 are under control.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 12, 2024.