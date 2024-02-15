Jennifer Lopez is bringing her first tour in five years to Canada this August, with stops in Toronto and Montreal.

In a post to social media, Lopez announced ‘THIS IS ME…NOW: THE TOUR.’

She’ll be performing at the Scotiabank arena in Toronto on Aug. 2. Her only other Canadian stop is in Montreal, at Centre Bell on Aug. 5.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 23 at livenation.com. A JLo Fan Club presale begins Feb. 20, and an Amex presale Feb. 20-22.

Additionally, Lopez has a film ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story,’ that comes out on Amazon on Friday.