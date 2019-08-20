

The Canadian Press





QUEBEC - Unifor says Jerry Dias has been acclaimed as national president of the union for a third and final three-year term.

It says he was appointed at the union's national convention in Quebec City, where Lana Payne was chosen as secretary-treasurer.

Dias, who has been a vocal critic of Opposition leader Andrew Scheer and the Conservative party, starts his new term as Canada prepares for a federal election this fall.

He says in a statement that he is energized to continue to lead the union as it continues the fight for social justice.

Dias previously worked in aerospace manufacturing before taking on the role of assistant to the Canadian Auto Workers union president. He became the first president of Unifor in 2013 when the CAW and other labour groups merged.

Unifor is Canada's largest private union, representing 315,000 workers in a wide range of sectors.