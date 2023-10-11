

Liam Fox, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A Canadian citizen with deep connections to Canada's capital city was killed by Hamas militants in Israel, the head of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa said Wednesday.

CEO Andrea Freedman said Vital-Kaploun, who had a large extended family in Ottawa was killed at her kibbutz near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip. She said she would not share details of how she died.

“(She) was a beautiful person, with a warm soul that touched her family and friends with love,” Vital-Kaploun's wrote in a statement, which Freedman also read to reporters Wednesday at the Jewish community centre in Ottawa.

“Her love was like rays of sunshine, warming the world around her with her smile, her warmth and compassion.”

The family said she was an amazing mother, daughter and wife, always bringing love and laughter to her family.

“Adi brought love, laughter and a sense of purpose to her parents and siblings, the one always leading the way in a very close family,” the family wrote in the statement.

She was also a talented dancer, saxophonist and basketball player, the family said.

The family said Vital-Kaploun was driven at a young age to be successful. She completed a master's degree in chemical engineering and excelled in her career in cybersecurity.

Her family also said she was a proud Israeli, and loved her country.

“Adi also loved Canada, was a proud Canadian, from a local Ottawa family with deep community ties, and made sure to convey this pride to her children.”

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said earlier Wednesday that he had spoken with a family member of someone who was killed in Israel. He said his thoughts were with all the victims and families in Ottawa that have been affected.

Friends and family have confirmed to The Canadian Press the deaths of two other Canadians: 22-year-old Ben Mizrachi from Vancouver and 33-year-old Alexandre Look from Montreal, who died when gunmen swarmed a music festival in southern Israel.

At least 2,300 people have been killed so far in a conflict that began after Hamas conducted brazen attacks in Israel on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.