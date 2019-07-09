

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Layoffs at Bombardier’s Thunder Bay plant are not expected to delay the delivery of the TTC’s remaining fleet of new streetcars, according to top city officials.

Citing a source in the federal government, The Canadian Press reported Tuesday that some 550 people are expected to be laid off from the plant as work orders dry up.

Speaking with CP24 Tuesday night both Mayor John Tory and TTC Chair Jay Robinson said delivery of the TTC’s remaining streetcars are expected to occur as planned, despite the layoffs.

The city’s order of 204 new streetcars to replace its ageing and overworked vehicles has been plagued by years of delay, though Bombardier has made efforts over the past year to smooth out the process.

“This is the final piece of our order,” Robinson said. “In total we ordered 204 streetcars and they told us repeatedly that they will make this happen, that by the end of 2019 there will be 38 more streetcars on the streets of Toronto. So that is critical for our purposes. They are obligated by a contract and our expectation is they are going to make this happen.”

Speaking on CP24 later, Mayor John Tory said he expects the remaining 38 streetcars will be delivered by the end of the year.

“I’m concerned about potential job losses because of course we always want to see our fellow Ontarians employed and I’m not concerned about the impact it would have on the delivery of the streetcars,” Tory said. “They (Bombardier) are doing very well this year delivering the streetcars on the schedule that they set out and expect to have them all delivered by the end of the year.

“And of course these layoff notices, that are always sad to see, are for the future; not for next week or next month.”

Tory said it’s too early to say whether the city might place further orders with Bombardier that could delay or eliminate the need for layoffs at the company.

“We need more transit vehicles going forward for a number of transit projects, including more streetcars,” Tory said. “We have some issues to sort out with Bombardier. They need the jobs in Thunder Bay and they make good streetcars. The problem is with the delivery schedule.”

Tory said there would need to be discussions among all three levels of government about any potential new orders and how to finance them.

He added that people “should not assume” that the city would not do business with Bombardier again going forward because of past problems.

“I think there is reason to believe that there can be future orders we can place as a city to try and help keep those jobs in Thunder Bay and get good transit vehicles for ourselves at the same time,” Tory said.

Robinson said it’s too early to say whether Bombardier could be contracted to provide more vehicles to the city for upcoming transit projects.

“Right now we don’t have the information that we need to make that decision,” she said. “Certainly Bombardier has improved in recent months but we are in a position that we can also not afford to not have streetcars. It’s critical for the growth of the city. We’re growing in leaps and bounds.”

In a statement, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green also confirmed that there has been no indication that the remaining streetcars will not be delivered on time.

“We've had no indication our deliveries are at risk,” Green said in an email. “Their commitment to us is 204 streetcars by the end of the year. Currently we receive cars from plants in Thunder Bay and Kingston.”