It was constituency week for Members of Provincial Parliament, which meant that officials weren’t wandering the halls at Queen’s Park.

But that doesn’t mean work isn’t being done. Here’s what happened this week:

JOBS, JOBS AND JOBS

Labour Minister David Piccini made a slew of announcements this week, teasing elements of his new “Working for Workers” legislation that is expected to be tabled sometime upon his return to the legislature.

Here are the highlights:

The government wants to mandate the disclosure of wages or salary ranges in job postings.

The province will host consultations on the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of workplace sexual harassment, misconduct or violence.

Employers in Ontario will no longer be allowed to require Canadian work experience in job postings or applications.

The province will boost benefits for injured workers and improve cancer treatment coverage for firefighters.

The province is launching consultations on how to better support veterans and military spouses who are looking for work.

WHO IS GOING TO PAY FOR THE EGLINTON CROSSTOWN?

Documents obtained by CTV News Toronto by a freedom of information request suggest the Doug Ford government is facing the possibility of having to operate the Eglinton Crosstown and the Finch West LRT if no further funding arrangements can be made.

Officials say that Toronto City Council is considering an “indefinite deferral” of the operation of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT (ECLRT) due to the city’s financial challenges.

“If there is not a new intergovernmental funding arrangement for transit, the province might have to consider different delivery options, including assuming operations of the ECLRT,” the documents read.

A similar statement was made for the Finch West LRT.

Those same briefing notes, provided to the transportation minister when they took over the file, listed 10 of the province’s “top contentious issues,” including multiple transit projects. CTV News Toronto broke down what the minister’s speaking notes say.

NEW QUEEN ELIZABETH STATUE

The late Queen Elizabeth II now has a new statue at Queen’s Park, right next to the visitor’s entrance.

The art piece cost $1.5 million and was first commissioned in 2016.

At a ceremony held this week, Ford said he hopes it “will serve as a lasting symbol of our traditions and values" and that it "educates and inspires visitors to Queen's Park today and for generations to come.”

NURSES CAN NOW PRESCRIBE MEDICATIONS

Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced this week that that starting in January 2024, Registered Nurses (RNs) will be able to prescribe medications for contraception, immunizations, smoking cessation, and topical wound care in a variety of settings, including long-term care and retirement homes.

RNs who want to take part in the program will need to take additional training.

The idea, Jones said, is to free up doctors and other health-care providers to treat patients with more complex needs.

The move follows changes to pharmacists’ prescribing power.

OTHER BILLS AND REGULATIONS