Police say they are looking for a male suspect after a female jogger was sexually assaulted while running through Toronto’s Fairbank Memorial Park last Friday.

Investigators say that at about 8 p.m. on Friday, a woman was running through the park, located off Dufferin Street south of Eglinton Avenue West, when she was approached by a male she did not know.

The man allegedly sexually assaulted her and then walked toward Dufferin Street.

He is described as about 50 to 60 years-old, standing between five-feet-six and five-feet-seven inches tall, with a heavy build.

He has grey hair, a receding hairline and a moustache.

The suspect was last seen wearing brown pants, a blue and white plaid jacket, a black hoodie and running shoes.

His image was released to the public on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 13 Division at 416-808-1300.