

Chris Herhalt And Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A dog that was found zippered into a suitcase that was tossed down off of a hill in an Etobicoke park on Saturday is doing well in the care of Toronto Animal Services.

Some joggers running in Lambton Park, in the Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road area, were running on Saturday morning when he came across a black suitcase that he said was moving slightly.

“They could hear a dog inside,” a member of the Black Dog Rescue group said of the encounter. “They could tell the suitcase was thrown down the hill above where they found it.”

They opened the bag and found a female dog inside.

The joggers traced drag marks from the bottom of the suitcase approximately 200 metres away from where it was found, to the edge of the parking lot at Lambton Arena.

“Thankfully the weather was warmer than normal or she could have frozen to death,” a member of the Black Dog Rescue group said on Facebook. “It was clear she had puppies recently.”

The dog does not have a collar ID or a microchip.

She was taken to Toronto Animal Services for care.

City of Toronto spokesperson Alex Burke said Animal Services was still in possession of the dog on Monday.

“She appears to be in good health,” Burke told CP24.

Both the joggers and Toronto Animal Services referred the incident to Toronto police, who are investigating, Burke said.