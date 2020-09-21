

The Canadian Press





LANGFORD, B.C. -- B.C. Premier John Horgan has called a provincial election for Oct. 24.

Horgan met with Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin today and he says she granted his request to dissolve the legislature.

B.C. has a fixed election date set for October 2021, but Horgan says to wait for 12 more months would be time wasted.

The NDP and B.C. Liberals were tied with 41 seats each when the legislature was dissolved.

The Greens held two seats, there were two Independents and one seat was vacant.