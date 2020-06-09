

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 27-year-old man is sought after he allegedly robbed three sex workers at gunpoint over three days last month, Toronto police say.

Investigators say that starting on May 29, a suspect contacted an 18-year-old sex worker he found online and met with her several times, paying for her services.

On their final meeting, he allegedly drew a gun and robbed her of cash before fleeing the scene.

She was not injured in the encounter.

On May 31, police allege, the same suspect contacted two sex workers he knew in the past and arranged to meet them at a hotel.

Once inside the hotel room, the man drew a gun and robbed both of them of cash, police said.

Neither was injured as a result of the incident.

On Tuesday, investigators said they were looking for Benhur Wolday.

He is sought for robbery, robbery with a firearm and home invasion with a firearm.

His image was released to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7350.