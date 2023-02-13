John Tory intends to remain as mayor for this Wednesday’s budget deliberations at city hall, a member of his hand-picked executive committee says.

Coun. James Pasternak made the comment to reporters on Monday, prior to meeting with Tory inside the mayor's city hall office.

Tory has not yet commented on his intentions himself but had previously said that he planned to resign "in the coming days."

News that the mayor could remain in office in order to see through his budget comes hours after another member of his executive committee raised concerns about possible “wholesale changes” to the $16.2 billion fiscal plan “at the 11th hour."

Under city policy, Tory could either attend the budget debate in-person or virtually.

“My concern is that the politics are going to be flying - partisan angles, ideology - and the notion that some of my colleagues have floated out there, you know, ‘lets’s blow up the budget,’ it is just not helpful,” Beaches – East York Coun. Brad Bradford told CP24 on Monday morning. “The events of Friday do not change the merit of this budget, which has been consulted on with thousands of Torontonians. There has been numerous points of engagement and it has been months in the making to put this document together.”

John Tory will stay on as Mayor for this Wednesday’s budget meeting, according to Councillor James Pasternak on the way into meet him to talk budget #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/dukGCm3ySC — Natalie Johnson (@NatalieCTV) February 13, 2023

Tory abruptly announced his intention to resign on Friday night after disclosing that he had committed a “serious error in judgement” by developing a relationship with a former staff member that ended earlier this year.

At this point Tory hasn’t indicated himself whether he will remain mayor when council meets to finalize the $16.2-billion operating budget and $49.3-billion capital plan on Wednesday, though his office has promised more information by the end of today.

So far his office has only said that he intends to formally resign “in the coming days.”

Speaking with CP24, Bradford said that there is “room for amendments” to the budget that will be presented to council but he said that “wholesale changes in the 11th hour” would not be responsible.

His comments come after the advocacy group ‘No Pride in Policing’ released a statement, calling on council to “overhaul” Tory’s “destructive budget” and “take Toronto in a new direction.”

The group is also calling for the Toronto Police Service budget to be reduced by 50 per cent.

Tory’s budget includes a $48.3-million increase for the Toronto Police Service.

“There are folks down there that see themselves in the opposition benches and you know, they want to take a moment like this and spike the football - pardon the Super Bowl reference there - but it's just not helpful,” Bradford said. “We need responsible government. We need folks who are focused on the issues and delivering action for Torontonians.”

Matlow has called for ‘an improved budget’

Wednesday’s budget deliberations were set to be the first under new strong mayor legislation that would have allowed Tory to veto any amendments backed by less than two-thirds of city council.

There is, however, now considerable uncertainty about the road ahead and whether Tory will even remain mayor to see through the budget.

In a message posted to Twitter over the weekend, Ward 12 Toronto—St. Paul's Josh Matlow said the council cannot let Tory’s abrupt resignation distract its focus “from delivering an improved budget this Wednesday.”

“I will continue working with my colleagues to ensure that every Torontonian has a warm place to go, the TTC is truly safe and reliable, we address the roots of health and safety of our communities, repair our crumbling infrastructure and roads, and finally make the necessary investments in well-maintained parks and the services residents rely on,” he said.

The proposed budget includes a 5.5 per cent increase to the residential property tax rate, which would be the biggest since amalgamation.

There is also a $1.4 billion shortfall in the budget, largely due to the financial impacts of COVID-19.

In an interview with CP24 on Monday morning, former Toronto chief planner and 2018 mayoral candidate Jennifer Keesmaat said that council should be working to “recalibrate the budget” to address the “social distress” the city has seen as it has exited the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that long-term there should also be discussions around cancelling a costly rebuilt of the eatern portion of the Gardiner Expressway, which Tory has supported throughout his mayoral tenure.

“Now is the time to kill the Gardiner East rebuilding and focus on reinvesting in the city,” she said. “You know, the potholes that we see in the streets, it's the Gardiner. The service levels declining on the TTC, it's the Gardiner. The fact that we don't have enough maintenance in the parks, it’s the Gardiner. It sounds crazy but the vast majority of our capital budget is actually going to building antiquated infrastructure that other cities have been taking down.”