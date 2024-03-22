The man who confessed to the brutal 1983 murders of two women in Toronto after evading police for decades is set to be sentenced on Friday afternoon.

In October, Joseph George Sutherland pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Susan Tice and Erin Gilmour.

Gilmour, the daughter of mining magnate David Gilmour, was 22 years old when she was stabbed, strangled, and sexually assaulted in her Yorkville apartment on the night of Dec. 20, 1983.

Earlier that year, Susan Tice -- a mother of four -- was found stabbed to death after being sexually assaulted in her Bickford Park home, just a few kilometres away from Gilmour’s apartment.

Sutherland was not arrested for nearly 40 years. The court heard he considered turning himself in at several points during that time, but opted against it.

It wasn’t until advances in DNA technology led officers to link evidence from both crime scenes that Sutherland was arrested. He was placed into custody at a residence in Moosonee, Ont. by officers with the Ontario Provincial Police in November 2022.

Sutherland will appear at the Superior Court of Justice on Friday afternoon for a sentencing decision. Having pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, he will be handed a life sentence with parole eligibility to be decided.