Judge admits key video evidence in St. Mike's sex assault case
Toronto police respond to a bomb threat at St. Michael's College School, in Toronto on November 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 20, 2021 5:13AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 20, 2021 11:29AM EDT
TORONTO -- A judge has ruled that a key piece of evidence at the trial of a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto is admissible.
A 22-second video of a sex assault that occurred in a football-team locker room at St. Michael's College School has been shown in court.
The accused teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.
Defence lawyer Geary Tomlinson had argued the video should be inadmissible because the Crown had not authenticated it.
Justice Manjusha Pawagi says the Crown has fulfilled its obligation to authenticate the video through six witnesses who described similar events on Nov. 7, 2018.
The case has been adjourned to Thursday because the accused teen is sick.
