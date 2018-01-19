Judge delivering 'lengthy' gas plants trial verdict
David Livingston and Laura Miller are pictured in this composite photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 5:34AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 19, 2018 12:43PM EST
TORONTO - A judge is in the process of reading the reasons for his verdict related to Ontario's gas-plants scandal.
Former top political aides David Livingston and Laura Miller are charged over the destruction of documents related to the scandal.
Judge Timothy Lipson apologized off the top for his "quite lengthy" decision.
He has been taking court through a who's who of players, a timeline of events, and relevant evidence in the case.
Livingston and Miller, senior staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty, are accused of attempted mischief and illegal use of a computer.
Prosecutors alleged the duo illegally destroyed records to save the Liberal party embarrassment over a decision to cancel two gas plants in 2011.