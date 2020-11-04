A judge is expected to release his sentencing decision tomorrow for an off-duty Toronto police officer who was convicted of assault after beating a young Black man in Whitby, leaving him blind in one eye.

In June, Michael Theriault was found guilty of assault in connection to the attack on Dafonte Miller on December 28, 2016.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Miller says he is “grateful that we are coming to the end of these proceedings.”

“Throughout this process, all I have ever wanted was for those responsible for causing me harm and altering my life be held accountable. The sentencing decision, whatever it may be, is an important step in the accountability process,” reads a statement from Miller provided by his legal representation, Falconers LLP.

Due to family health reasons and the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller and his family will not be holding a press conference outside the courthouse following Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca’s decision, according to the statement.

But Miller’s stepfather, Phillip Pearce, will hold a teleconference after the decision is released.

Theriault and his younger brother Christian were both charged with aggravated assault and obstruction of justice in connection with the assault on Miller, who was 19 at the time.

A judge-alone trial was held for both men in the fall of 2019 and in June, Di Luca acquitted Christian Theriault of all charges and found Michael Theriault guilty of the lesser charge of assault.

In his decision, Di Luca said that while the brothers may have acted in self-defence during some of their interaction with Miller, eventually Miller began to pull back.

Di Luca found that Michael Theriault was not acting in self-defence or trying to make a lawful arrest when he hit Miller in the face with a metal pipe.

For this reason, Theriault was only found guilty of simple assault instead of aggravated assault.

Miller’s left eye was dislodged from its socket and split in four from the altercation and after multiple surgeries it could not be saved. He now wears a prosthetic.

A sentencing hearing for Theriault began on Sept. 25.

In a victim impact statement provided by Miller, he said it appeared Theriault wanted to “cause him great physical harm” the night of the incident.

“As I stood banging on the door of the home at 113 Erickson Drive, blood dripping from my face, pleading for help, I thought that Michael Theriault was going to kill me with a steel pipe,” the statement read.

An assault conviction carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The Crown is recommending that Theriault serve 12 to 15 months in jail but the defence argues that a conditional sentence would be more appropriate given that Theriault has no criminal record, has never been charged with a criminal offence before and is remorseful for his actions.

At the sentencing hearing, Theriault read a statement aloud expressing regret to Miller and his family.

"Although I never intended to seriously hurt Mr. Miller it does not change the fact that I am so sorry that he was severely and permanently injured. I am also sorry for everything that Mr. Miller’s family has had to endure and the effects on them,” he said.

Judge Di Luca is set to release his sentencing decision at 9:30 a.m. from an Oshawa courthouse.

-With files from The Canadian Press