

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. - An Ontario judge has extended the order to keep a busy international bridge clear.

Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz has granted an extension of an injunction that prohibits blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge after his previous order was set to expire Monday.

Canada-bound traffic was blocked for a week at the bridge that connects Windsor, Ont., with Detroit by protesters who oppose COVID-19 measures and vaccine mandates.

Morawetz says he will provide his reasons for the decision next week.

The city argued there was an imminent threat by protesters to block the bridge again.

A lawyer for the protesters argued the continuation of the injunction had questionable utility given traffic is flowing to and from the bridge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.