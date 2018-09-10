

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A judge has struck down provincial legislation that would have cut the size of Toronto city council nearly in half in the middle of an election campaign.

Bill 5, which would have reduced the number of city councillors from the planned 47 to just 25, was given royal assent last month and subsequently sparked a legal challenge from the City of Toronto.

In his ruling, Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba concluded that the province "crossed the line" when it enacted Bill 5, titled the Better Local Government Act.

Today's ruling, which can be appealed by the province, means that the upcoming municipal election in the city will proceed with the planned 47 wards.

"I find that the reduction from 47 to 25 in the number of City wards and the corresponding increase in ward-size population from an average of about 61,000 to 111, 000 substantially interfered with the municipal voter’s freedom of expression under s. 2(b) of the Charter of Rights, and in particular her right to cast a vote that can result in effective representation," Belobaba said in his written decision.

"If the provincial government wishes to enact another Bill 5-type law at some future date to affect future City elections, it may certainly attempt to do so. As things now stand - and until a constitutionally valid provincial law says otherwise - the City has 47 wards."

Premier Doug Ford contended that reducing the size of council will make the city run more efficiently, ending unnecessarily lengthy debates at city hall, and a source has confirmed to CP24 that Ford intends to appeal today's decision.

Ford is expected to speak about the decision at a news conference at noon today.

Tory says he has 'no objection' to appeal

Mayor John Tory said the judge has agreed with the city that it is not fair to "change the rules in the middle of the game."

"That is not fair to anyone and this is not a game. It is an election campaign, one of the most fundamental foundations of our democratic system. The court has agreed with that," he told reporters at a news conference on Monday morning.

"Now that the court decision has been issued, I think it is extremely important that we hear from the premier and the government of Ontario and from other Ontario legislative leaders (on) why a reduction in the size of the city council in the middle of an election campaign is more important than considering such change… at a different time and in a much different manner?"

Tory said he believes the province's three options going forward include letting the ruling stand, appealing the ruling, and invoking the Charter's notwithstanding clause.

"The notwithstanding clause was put there for very extraordinary circumstances and very extraordinary instances and you’d have to ask yourself why does this change, this particular change at this time, qualify as one of those," Tory said.

The deadline for candidates to register was previously extended to Sept. 14 after the Better Local Government Act was tabled but it is not clear how this ruling or a potential appeal will impact the application process or the date of the election.

Tory said the city clerk will have to speak to whether the city clerk can revert back to a 47-ward system in time for Oct. 22.

"The court has said the election should proceed on Oct. 22," Tory said.

"There was a process well underway on May 1 to have the election on the basis of 47 wards and so there was quite a bit of work, I’m sure, I know a lot of work that had been done up until that time but the city clerk speaks about that and she speaks about that in her own discretion without inference with or by politicians."

Councillors react to ruling

Many city councillors applauded the judge's decision, including Coun. Paula Fletcher, who called it a "victory for democracy."

“Introducing and passing Bill 5 would have reduced Toronto City Council to 25 sets doubling the number of residents to be served in every ward and lessening the ability of voters to receive effective representation and service from their elected councillors. It is inexcusable that the Ford government targeted only the city of Toronto for these dramatic changes," Fletcher said in a written statement released Monday.

"Hopefully this win for democracy will be respected by Premier Ford and his government members so that the City of Toronto can proceed with its democratic elections this fall.”

Coun. Mike Layton said he hopes the ruling serves as a "lesson" to Doug Ford and his government.

"This is good news for local democracy and to unfair government interference with election," Layton tweeted. "Duty to consult is real and we WILL fight back."

Coun. Josh Matlow also celebrated the victory in a social media post on Monday.

"We took a stand for democracy and justice. And we won," he tweeted.

Speaking at city hall on Monday, Ward 27 Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam said many council candidates held off registering in the 25-ward system.

“I have a lot of friends who were running in this particular, people who I’ve mentored, people who I’ve encouraged to run and the last thing we wanted to do was engage in some form of the Hunger Games,” she said.

“You notice that a lot of the progressive councillors did not register in the 25-ward system. We were very calmly waiting for the judge’s decision. We believed in the judicial process. We believed that we had a strong constitutional argument and challenge and we are thrilled that the judge has ruled in our favour.”

She added that she is certain the judge would have crafted his ruling to withstand an appeal.

“I’m also certain that the province knows that they themselves have a very steep, uphill battle to overturn this ruling,” she said.