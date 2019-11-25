

A provincial judge has returned Jim Karygiannis to his seat on Toronto City Council following an appeal.

“I’ve been advised by my legal team that I should be able to return to work tomorrow,” Karygiannis told CP24 in an interview Monday evening.

The city clerk removed Karygiannis from his role as councillor for Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt on Nov. 6 following a review of his campaign expenses.

Karygiannis said at the time that the issues with his campaign expenses stemmed from a clerical error.

He maintained that position on Monday.

“I maintain that I followed the rules and regulations to the best of my ability,” Karygiannis said.

Earlier this month, City Clerk Ulli Watkiss said that she had no choice but to remove Karygiannis after finding that he overspent on his 2018 campaign by nearly $26,000.

Watkiss said that the Municipal Elections Act left no wiggle room for her to do anything but remove Karygiannis from office.

In the ruling Monday, Justice Chalmers said that the decision does not mean that Karygiannis, who still faces a compliance audit, has been vindicated vis-a-vis his campaign expenses.

“This order does not affect the ongoing compliance audit, or the committee’s discretion to determine whether to commence legal proceedings against Mr. Karygiannis following receipt of the auditor’s report,” Justice Chalmers wrote.

