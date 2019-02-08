

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Serial killer Bruce McArthur, who was handed a mandatory life sentence on Friday for brutally murdering eight men between 2010 and 2017, will be eligible to apply for parole at the age of 91.

The ruling was made by Justice John McMahon on the final day of sentencing for the 67-year-old former landscaper, who pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder last week.

The offence of first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole for 25 years, but a law enacted in 2011 now allows judges to use their discretion to sentence multiple murderers to additional periods of parole ineligibility.

The Crown requested that the judge sentence McArthur to a 50-year parole ineligibility due to the heinous nature of his crimes but his request was ultimately denied.

McMahon, who read out his decision for sentencing in court on Friday morning, said McArthur’s choice to waive a preliminary inquiry and plead guilty to his crimes was one of the primary factors in deciding not to sentence McArthur to consecutive parole ineligibilities.

“An early guilty plea must be considered a mitigating factor when addressing a fair and fit sentence,” he said.

“I am absolutely convinced that should this matter have proceeded to trial, because of the graphic nature of much of the evidence, it would have a terrible impact on the family and friends, and the community.”

His age was also a factor in deciding when McArthur should be eligible to apply for parole.

McArthur will be 91 years old before he can even apply for parole, an application, McMahan said, that would likely be denied.

The judge also noted that most men do not live to the age of 91.

“If the accused either had a trial or would have been younger, I would have had no hesitation in imposing consecutive parole ineligibility terms to protect the public and address general deterrence, retribution and denunciation.”

The eight men murdered by McArthur were Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.