

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A Federal Court judge has struck down Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin's request for reinstatement as the head of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine distribution campaign.

The decision by Justice Ann Marie McDonald follows a two-day hearing last month in which government lawyers argued that if Fortin was not happy with his removal in May, he should file a formal complaint with the military.

McDonald agreed in her ruling released today, saying she would not weigh in on whether Fortin has a valid case for reinstatement until he has tried the military's grievance system.

The judge also shot down arguments from Fortin's lawyers that the grievance system is not only the wrong venue for hearing their client's case but also broken, saying such concerns were purely speculative.

Lawyer Natalia Rodriguez says Fortin's legal team is disappointed with the ruling and is reviewing the decision with him to determine next steps.

Fortin was formally charged in Gatineau, Que., on Aug. 18 with one count of sexual assault dating back to 1988. He has denied any wrongdoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2021.