Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts will hand down her sentence this morning in the sexual assault case involving Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.

The Hedley frontman could be sentenced to up to 14 years in jail, however the Crown has indicated that they plan to ask for six to seven years of prison time.

Although, Hoggard could still walk away regardless of his prison sentence. He has since filed a Notice of Appeal, and after his sentencing, he is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Appeal, where he will ask to be released while the appeal is being heard.

The third day of Hoggard’s sentencing hearing is set to get underway at 9 a.m. today at the University Avenue Courthouse.

The court initially met on Oct. 6 where the victim, a woman from Ottawa whose identity cannot be revealed due to a publication ban, gave a powerful impact statement during which she shared that her life has been “shattered beyond recognition” by the assault. The victim is suing Hoggard for $2.8 million.

The hearing resumed for a second day on Oct. 14 via Zoom. That day, Hoggard was given the opportunity to say something before being sentenced, but declined.

Back in 2018, the singer was charged with two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference after allegedly violently and repeatedly raping two complainants, one of whom was a minor, in separate incidents in the fall of 2016. Prosecutors also alleged Hoggard also groped the girl after a Hedley concert in April 2016 when she was 15.

He pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

On June 5, Hoggard was found guilty of one count of sexual assault causing bodily harm in the case involving the adult woman, but was acquitted of the same charge in connection with his alleged involvement with a teenage fan.

At that time, he was also found not guilty of the sexual interference charge, which also pertained to interactions he allegedly had with the underage girl.

Prosecutors had requested that the court revoke Hoggard’s bail until he was sentenced.

Instead, the day after the verdict, the judge chose to impose a number of strict bail conditions on him as the "prospect of a lengthy jail term significantly increases the incentive to flee." Roberts also cited the need to maintain public confidence in the administration of justice in reaching that decision.

Hoggard’s wife Rebekah Asselstine, who is one of two sureties who monitored his compliance with his bail conditions, pledged $200,000 for his bail.

Last March, Hoggard, who was born and raised in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, was charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm in connection with another unrelated incident that reportedly occurred on June 25, 2016 in Kirkland Lake, Ont. He has denied the allegation and said through his lawyer that he intends to plead not guilty.

A judicial pre-trial was held at a northeastern Ontario court on Oct. 17. Another appearance has been scheduled for Oct. 27.