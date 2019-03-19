

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after shots rang out in the Junction Triangle on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the shooting at around 3:30 p.m. near Randolph and Perth avenues.

Investigators said multiple shots were reported to be heard at the time.

Toronto paramedics confirmed they arrived on scene to treat a victim, who sustained critical injuries. He was then transported to hospital for treatment.

No information has been released on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this incident.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation is conducted.