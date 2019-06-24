

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police have charged a junior football coach with assault after a 16-year-old player was injured in Pickering over the weekend.

Durham police said they responded to a disturbance at Liverpool Road on June 22 at around 7 p.m.

A junior football game between the Mississauga Warriors and the Durham Dolphins had just ended when an altercation broke out. According to police, several players were involved in a physical altercation that broke out as the players were shaking hands.

Police allege that during the fight, a 16-year-old player from Pickering was assaulted by one of the coaches from the Mississauga team.

The teen was taken to a hospital in Toronto to be treated for a head injury and was later released.

In a news release Monday, police said they charged one person in connection with the incident.

Nicholas Pelehaty, 45, of Mississauga has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Police are asking anyone with video or further information about the incident to come forward.