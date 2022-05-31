

The Canadian Press





Jurors have begun their deliberations in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.

Hoggard, 37, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that relates to the sexual touching of someone under 16.

Prosecutors allege the Hedley frontman violently and repeatedly raped a teenage fan and a young Ottawa woman in Toronto-area hotel rooms in separate incidents in the fall of 2016.

They also allege he groped the teen backstage after a Hedley show in Toronto in April 2016, when she was still 15.

Defence lawyers allege the groping never happened and the sexual encounters were consensual. They allege the complainants lied about being raped to cover up their embarrassment after being rejected by a "rock star."

The trial began in early May.

