

Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press





Jurors have begun their deliberations in the trial of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont.

Judge Renee Pomerance gave the jury her final instructions today, telling them that they are “the judges of the facts” in the case and that their duty is to impartially assess the evidence using the legal principles she outlined.

The jury heard closing arguments from the defence and the Crown after ten weeks of testimony and evidence presented in court.

In addressing jurors in a Windsor, Ont., courtroom earlier today, the Crown argued that 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman carried out a terrorist act on June 6, 2021, and should be convicted of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Prosecutors have alleged Veltman's actions amount to an act of terrorism.

The defence has argued Veltman is not guilty of first-degree murder, nor did he commit an act of terrorism, because he didn't have criminal intent to kill the victims and didn't deliberately plan the attack.

Veltman has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The trial has heard that Veltman hit the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk.

Forty-six-year-old Salman Afzaal; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack, while the couple's nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2023.