

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A jury has found three men guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy at a Weston-area pizza shop in 2016.

Jarryl Hagley was sitting at a table at the Pizza Pizza shop on Weston Road near Lawrence Avenue West on Oct. 16, 2016, when three men burst through the door and began firing.

Hagley was struck multiple times and later died in the restaurant’s washroom.

His stepmother told media during the trial that Hagley had three younger brothers.

Police originally charged four men —Mohamed Ali Nur, Shakiyl Shaw, Lenneil Shaw and Winston Poyser — with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

One of the men, 26-year-old Poyser, was later charged with accessory after the fact and agreed to testify against the other three accused in exchange for a withdrawal of his murder charge.

Poyser spent a week on the witness stand, identifying the other three as being with him that night, and the Crown also showed surveillance video footage of three of the four men entering and then running away from the Pizza Pizza that night, brandishing firearms.

The jury deliberated for a little more than a day before rendering guilty verdicts.