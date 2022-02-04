

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Jurors at an inquest examining a scaffolding collapse that killed four men in Toronto have issued recommendations aimed at avoiding similar tragedies, including considering additional penalties for supervisors who violate construction regulations.

The seven recommendations for Ontario's Ministry of Labour also include conducting scans of other jurisdictions' use of emerging technologies to reduce workplace injuries and fatalities, and considering reviewing the frequency of refresher courses on suspended access equipment.

Dr. John Carlisle, the presiding coroner, says he hopes the inquest findings give the families of the workers who died some measure of closure.

The inquest was looking into the deaths of Fayzullo Fazilov, Alexsandrs Bondarevs, Vladimir Korostin and Aleksey Blumberg.

The men died after the swing stage they were on suddenly collapsed on Christmas Eve 2009, causing them to fall 13 storeys to the ground.

Another worker was seriously injured, and a sixth - who was tethered, as required under provincial law - was left hanging in mid-air but wasn't hurt.

The project manager, Vadim Kazenelson, survived the collapse by holding on to a balcony when the scaffolding fell.

Kazenelson was later convicted of four counts of criminal negligence causing death and one of causing bodily harm after an Ontario court found he was aware that protections against falls were not in place. He was given a 3 1/2 year sentence.

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2022.