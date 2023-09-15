

Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press





Jurors at the trial of a man accused of murdering four members of a Muslim family in Ontario have seen a video of his statement to police following his arrest, in which he says he wanted to show other white men it was possible to kill Muslims with a vehicle.

Nathaniel Veltman has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for deliberately hitting five members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk in London, Ont. in June 2021.

The video played at Veltman's trial today shows the accused telling London police detective Micah Bourdeau that he was compelled to commit violence against Muslims because he felt he would be called a racist and ostracized if he expressed his views about Muslims and other minorities through non-violent means.

Veltman tells the detective that he carried out his attack with a vehicle so that other white men who share his views could see that it is possible to kill Muslims even without access to guns.

The accused also says that he was spending more time online and was isolated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors have alleged Veltman's actions amount to an act of terrorism and have argued he was motivated by white nationalist beliefs.

Veltman, 22, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Jurors began watching footage Wednesday of him being held at a police station after his arrest.

Veltman was seen pacing around and occasionally sitting in a detention cell, before being taken to a different cell where he was seen walking around and eventually lying down in the hours after the attack.

Crown lawyer Sarah Shaikh told jurors in her opening statement earlier this week that Veltman allegedly planned his attack for three months.

She said Veltman told detectives that his intentions were political, he'd left his home on the day of the attack looking for Muslims to kill and that he'd used a truck to send a message to others that vehicles can be used to attack Muslims.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the London attack. The couple's nine-year-old son was also seriously hurt but survived.

The trial, which is taking place in Windsor, Ont., is expected to last eight weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023.