Jury selection in Brampton, Toronto and Ottawa has been suspended for the next month as new health restrictions are put in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in those regions.

In a statement, Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Justice in Ontario Geoffrey B. Morawetz said that all jury selection in those COVID-19 hotspots have been suspended for 28 days “as a result of significant increases in COVID cases.”

For any proceedings that are already in progress, a trial judge will make a decision on how to proceed, Morawetz said.

In-person non-jury trials or civil and family matters in those regions may continue in-person as long as there are 10 people or less in the courtroom.

However, Morawetz said that efforts should be made to conduct the proceedings remotely wherever possible.

“I recognize that some counsel, parties and justice participants may be uncomfortable attending a courthouse during this time. Some may have underlying health conditions, or live with someone who does, or have other issues arising from the pandemic. In view of the concerning public health situation in these three centres, the Court must respond with great flexibility,” he said.

“I have encouraged all judicial officers, when exercising their authority, to be flexible and to respect the various reasons why an individual may not be comfortable attending a courthouse in person. The feasibility of a virtual hearing is to be explored, when requested. Similarly, I encourage counsel and parties to be accommodating when requests for virtual hearings are made by opposing counsel or parties.”

The decision comes one week after a Toronto woman said she was potentially exposed to COVID-19 after she was summoned to appear for jury selection.

The woman told CTV News Toronto that on Sept. 26, she received a call from the jury office informing her that there was a “low risk exposure” to COVID-19 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC).

The Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed that an individual who had worked at several Toronto court locations, including the MTCC on Sept. 21, tested positive for COVID-19.

“The individual, who was asymptomatic, was wearing a mask and was not part of the jury panel, a spokesperson for the ministry said.

The ministry said that after discussing the case with Toronto Public Health, it was determined that the risk of exposure to others was low.

Jury selection and jury trials in Ontario returned in September following a six-month hiatus at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.