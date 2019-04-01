

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Jury selection is expected to start today in the trial of a Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering his physician wife.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji was arrested in December 2016, a day after the body of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, was discovered in a suitcase in a wooded area in Vaughan.

Police have said they believe Fric-Shamji was murdered at her home sometime between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Shamji is facing charges of first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains.

The couple had three children together, who are now in the custody of their maternal grandparents.

Shamji has bene held in custody since his arrest.

The trial is expected to last between six and eight weeks.