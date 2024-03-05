Just for Laughs cancels comedy festival, seeks creditor protection
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2024 10:35AM EST
MONTREAL - The company that operates the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal has cancelled this year's edition as it tries to avoid bankruptcy.
Groupe Juste pour rire inc. says it is seeking protection from its creditors as it begins formal restructuring under Canada's Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.
