

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Pop superstar Justin Bieber and dancefloor filler Kaytranada will be representing Canada in a big way at the Grammy Awards tonight.

The pandemic edition of music's biggest awards show kicks off in Los Angeles where the Beebs is the top homegrown nominee.

He's in contention in four categories, including best pop vocal album for "Changes" and best pop solo performance for his song "Yummy."

Haitian-Canadian DJ Kaytranada, born Louis Celestin, is close behind with three nods. The Montreal artist picked up best new artist, dance recording and best dance or electronic album nominations.

Other major contenders include song of the year nominee JP Saxe who splits his honour with girlfriend Julia Michaels for their duet "If the World Was Ending," and producer Frank Dukes, born Adam Feeney, whose Post Malone work earned nods for both record and album of the year.

Most Grammy categories with Canadian nominees will be announced during a ceremony that's streamed online at 3 p.m. ET before the televised event.