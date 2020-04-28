Justin Trudeau says mom Margaret Trudeau is recovering after apartment fire
The apartment building where Margaret Sinclair Trudeau lives is seen following an overnight fire in Montreal, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The mother of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was taken to hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020 11:05AM EDT
MONTREAL - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's spoken with his mother after she was sent to hospital following a fire at her Montreal apartment late Monday.
Trudeau says in a tweet that he talked to Margaret Trudeau today and she's "doing fine."
The prime minister thanked first responders for their work and said he was thinking of others in the building who were forced flee the blaze just before midnight.
A woman was taken to hospital with burns and suffering smoke inhalation, according to a spokesman for the local ambulance service, who didn't name Trudeau as the victim.
Three families were forced from their homes by the fire which required the intervention of several dozen firefighters from the Montreal fire department.
The building on Docteur-Penfield Avenue is not far from the Montreal General Hospital.