

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are in self-isolation after she began showing mild flu-like symptoms.

Gregoire Trudeau recently returned from a trip to London, U.K., and is currently being tested for COVID-19.

A release from the Prime Minister's Office says her symptoms have subsided, while Trudeau is not currently showing any signs of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

An in-person meeting of Canada's First Ministers set for today has been cancelled, though the provincial and territorial leaders will still meet by phone.