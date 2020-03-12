Justin Trudeau self-isolating as a precaution as wife awaits test
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus situation, in Ottawa, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 12:04PM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are in self-isolation after she began showing mild flu-like symptoms.
Gregoire Trudeau recently returned from a trip to London, U.K., and is currently being tested for COVID-19.
A release from the Prime Minister's Office says her symptoms have subsided, while Trudeau is not currently showing any signs of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
An in-person meeting of Canada's First Ministers set for today has been cancelled, though the provincial and territorial leaders will still meet by phone.