A popular ice cream destination in Newmarket, Ont. has asked an employee to remove “offensive” flags after complaints surfaced on social media.

Late on June 6, customers on Twitter started admonishing Kawartha Dairy after seeing a photograph allegedly of an employee's vehicle decorated in flags that supported the so-called freedom convoy, an anti-mandate protest that shuttered streets in downtown Ottawa and across the province for weeks.

The tweet with the photograph has since been deleted, however, Kawartha Dairy confirmed that an employee was asked to remove "offensive" flags following complaints.

"We understand the flags on one of our employee's personal vehicles were offensive,” the company said on Twitter. "Although there was no profanity on the flags, we have spoken to the employee, who has removed the flags from their vehicle."

"Kawartha Dairy does not support and is in no way affiliated with the fringe movement."